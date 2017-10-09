A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) wears oranges during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya.
Red warning lights for aircrafts fixed at wind power plants shine in the night in Kirchheimbolanden, Germany.
Fire consumes a home in Glen Ellen, California. Tens of thousands of acres and dozens of homes and businesses have burned in a widespread wildfire that is burning in Napa and Sonoma counties.
Belarusians harves cranberries at a farm in the village of Selishche, some 290 km south of Minsk.