A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A supporter of the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) wears oranges during a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August&#39;s cancelled presidential vote, in Nairobi, Kenya.
Red warning lights for aircrafts fixed at wind power plants shine in the night in Kirchheimbolanden, Germany.
Fire consumes a home in Glen Ellen, California. Tens of thousands of acres and dozens of homes and businesses have burned in a widespread wildfire that is burning in Napa and Sonoma counties.
Belarusians harves cranberries at a farm in the village of Selishche, some 290 km south of Minsk.
