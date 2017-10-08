Linkovi

Jezici
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Više
A pro-union demonstration organized by the Catalan Civil Society makes its way through the streets of Barcelona, Spain.
1

A pro-union demonstration organized by the Catalan Civil Society makes its way through the streets of Barcelona, Spain.

A child is touching a light object called &quot;The Museum of the Moon&quot; created by British artist Luke Jerram and displayed at the Medical Garden in Bratislava, Oct. 7, 2017, during the White Night festival.
2

A child is touching a light object called "The Museum of the Moon" created by British artist Luke Jerram and displayed at the Medical Garden in Bratislava, Oct. 7, 2017, during the White Night festival.

Maria Sotskova of Russia competes in the ladies&#39; free skating event at the ISU figure skating Finlandia Trophy competition at the Metro Areena in Espoo, Finland.
3

Maria Sotskova of Russia competes in the ladies' free skating event at the ISU figure skating Finlandia Trophy competition at the Metro Areena in Espoo, Finland.

A woman prays in the Sts. Paul and Peter church at the 9th century Tatev monastery of the Armenian Apostolic Church, some 270 km of Yerevan, Armenia.
4

A woman prays in the Sts. Paul and Peter church at the 9th century Tatev monastery of the Armenian Apostolic Church, some 270 km of Yerevan, Armenia.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG