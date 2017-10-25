A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Members of the Romanian military take part in a celebration of the Romanian Army Force's Day, next to the Monument of Unknown Soldier, at Carol Park in Bucharest.
A staff member poses for photographs while looking at Chilean-born artist Ivan Navarro's light box and mirror installation, "The Twin Towers," during the media preview for the "Age of Terror: Art since 9/11" exhibition at the Imperial War Museum in London.
A South Sudanese refugee girl is seen at the Nguenyyiel refugee camp during a visit by U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (not pictured) to the Gambella Region, Ethiopia, Oct. 24, 2017.
The reflection of a tree in the water can be seen in the Nature Park Schlaubetal near Seedichum, Germany.