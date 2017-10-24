A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Ushers throw their hats in the air as they pose for photographers at Tiananmen Square before the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing.
Riot policemen fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Kenya's opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition during a protest in Nairobi.
Indonesian villagers watch an eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano in Karo, North Sumatra.
Actors sit along the streets around Leadenhall Market in London. A Large-scale artwork was unveiled, accompanied by characters to tell the story of London's world-famous insurance market in a three day-campaign that aims to explain how insurers and brokers support people, businesses, charities and governments around the world.