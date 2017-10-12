A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A man walks under trees with colored leaves during autumn in central Minsk, Belarus.
A Swiss Air Force Super Puma Cougar helicopter releases flares during a flight demonstration by the Swiss Air Force over the Swiss Alps in the Bernese Oberland, Switzerland, Oct. 12, 2017.
People watch as the the Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant's flood gates are opened after a heavy rainfall caused by a tropical depression in Hoa Binh province outside Hanoi, Vietnam.
Homes burned by a wildfire are seen in Santa Rosa, California, Oct. 11, 2017. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California sending residents fleeing for safety through smoke and flames as their homes burned.