Ethnic Kachin Catholic devotees gather along a road to see Pope Francis in Yangon, Myanmar ahead of his arrival.
The official White House Christmas tree is seen from the Cross Hall in Washington.
Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancé Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London. Britain's royal palace says Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle are engaged and will marry in the spring of 2018.
Miss South Africa 2017, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (L), is crowned new Miss Universe 2017 by Miss Universe 2016, Iris Mittenaere, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 26, 2017.