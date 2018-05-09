Linkovi
09 maj, 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Russian army MiG-29 fighter jets of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Su-30 fighter jets of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams fly in formation during the Victory Day parade, marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, in central Moscow.
2
Iranians burn U.S. flags during a demonstration outside the former U.S. embassy headquarters in the capital Tehran. Iranians reacted with a mix of sadness, resignation and defiance to U.S. President Donald Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal, with sharp divisions among officials on how best to respond.
3
Indian youths swim during a hot day in Chennai.
4
Balinese artists dressed in decorative costumes take part in the Maritime Festival at Pandawa Beach on the resort island of Bali, Indonesia.
