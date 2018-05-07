Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks before an inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin. Putin was sworn in to a fourth term, extending his 18-year rule amid promises of continuity in foreign policy and renewed efforts toward building prosperity at home.
A lava flow from the Kilauea volcano moves on Makamae Street in Leilani Estates in Hawaii, May 6, 2018.
The summit of Kilauea lava lake in Hawaii has dropped significantly roughly 220 meters below the crater rim in this very wide angle camera view capturing the entire north portion of the Overlook crater, May 6, 2018.
Manchester City&#39;s Oleksandr Zinchenko reacts as the trophy falls to the floor as players and staff celebrate winning the premier league title at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester,&nbsp; Britain, May 6, 2018.
