Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
07 maj, 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Više
1
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks before an inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin. Putin was sworn in to a fourth term, extending his 18-year rule amid promises of continuity in foreign policy and renewed efforts toward building prosperity at home.
2
A lava flow from the Kilauea volcano moves on Makamae Street in Leilani Estates in Hawaii, May 6, 2018.
3
The summit of Kilauea lava lake in Hawaii has dropped significantly roughly 220 meters below the crater rim in this very wide angle camera view capturing the entire north portion of the Overlook crater, May 6, 2018.
4
Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko reacts as the trophy falls to the floor as players and staff celebrate winning the premier league title at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, May 6, 2018.
Učitajte još
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG