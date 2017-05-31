A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A wounded man lies on the ground at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan. A massive truck bomb exploded in the diplomatic section of the Afghanistan capital, killing at least 90 people and wounding more than 300 others.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang review the German honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany.
Nyibol Lual, 13, helps her family prepare the land for cultivation, in Panthau, Northern Bahr al Ghazal, South Sudan. An estimated 63 percent of the population in Northern Bahr al Ghazal is experiencing severe food insecurity, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report.
Alpacas Romeo (L) and Juliette, groomed for summer season, walk inside an open-air enclosure at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in the suburb of Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Russia.