Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
16 maj, 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Više
1
Students clash with Senegalese police during a protest outside the gates of the University Cheikh Anta Diop of Dakar. New clashes between students and law enforcement officers erupted at several universities across Senegal the day after a second-year student Mohamed Fallou Sene, 25, was killed during a protest about late grant payments, sparking further demonstrations at universities across the West African country.
2
Kanwariyas, or devotees, carry metal pots filled with holy water after taking a dip in the waters of the Ganges River, to offer it to Lord Shiva for the betterment of their families and society, in Allahabad, India.
3
A man stands on an old train of Bolivian Railways Company from 1870-1900 at the train cemetery in Uyuni, Potosi.
4
People watch as ash erupts from the Halemaumau crater near the community of Volcano during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 15, 2018.
Učitajte još
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG