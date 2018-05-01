Linkovi
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
01 maj, 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Turkish riot police scuffle with a group of protesters as they attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square to celebrate May Day in Istanbul, Turkey.
2
Leicester Morrismen throw their hats during May Day celebrations at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, Britain.
3
Bottles containing rice, money, and USB sticks, are prepared before being thrown into the sea by North Korean defector activists on Ganghwa island, west of Seoul, South Korea. The defectors have been throwing hundreds of bottles filled with food, cash, medicine and memory sticks into the sea twice a month for more than two years.
4
Pakistani journalists light candles and oil lamps next to a photograph of Agence France-Presse (AFP) chief photographer for Afghanistan Shah Marai, who was killed along with other Afghan journalists in a targeted suicide bombing, during a vigil in Islamabad.
