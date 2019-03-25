Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
25 mart, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Thousands of candles are lit in Tallinn, Estonia to commemorate the tens of thousands of victims of the deportation march when, from March 25-28, 1949, more than 22,000 people in Estonia alone were forced from their homes and deported east, many to never return.
2
A yellow and green jersey is thrown to Pope Francis as he waves to the faithful during a visit to the Shrine of Our Lady of Loreto on the feast of the Annunciation, in Loreto, Italy.
3
A Confluences Museum employee checks the last details on the restored skeleton of a whale in Lyon, France, ahead of its exhibition to the public.
4
French president's wife Brigitte Macron (R) and Chinese president's wife Peng Liyuan wave to the crowd as they visit the Palais Garnier opera house in Paris, France.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG