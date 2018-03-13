Linkovi
Fotografije dana
13 mart, 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A child from the indigenous community "Yamb To" (Long Lake) is seen at a reindeer camping ground, about 450 km northeast of Naryan-Mar, in Nenets Autonomous District, Russia.
7000 pairs of shoes, one for every child killed by gun violence since the Sandy Hook school shooting, were placed on the Capitol lawn by Avaaz, a U.S.-based civic organization, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Scott Meenagh of Great Britain competes in the Biathlon Sitting Men's 12.5km event at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre for the 2018 Winter Paralympics held in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Delegates leave after attending a plenary session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of People in Beijing.
