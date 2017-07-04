A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A person jumps on a trampoline before Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.
Great Britain's Geraint Thomas (C), wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides with the pack past a sunflower field during the 207.5-km fourth stage between Mondorf-les-Bains and Vittel of the 104th edition of the Tour de France cycling race.
A man dives into the Blue Eye river, a water spring and naturally-occurring phenomenon, near the Delvine district in Albania.
Workers move a Buddha statue at a shop in Bangkok, Thailand, in preparation for the upcoming Buddhist Lent.