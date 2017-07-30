Vehicles burn after a car bomb explosion in the Somalian capital. A police officer says a car bomb blast near a police station in Mogadishu killed at least five people and wounded at least 13 others.
Belarusian paratroopers perform during the celebration of the Day of the Paratrooper, in Minsk, Belarus, July 29, 2017.
Columbia's Orlando Duque competes in round 3 of the men's High Diving competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Hot lava flows down the Mount Sinabung volcano in Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia.
