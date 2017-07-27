A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Više
1
Australian police officers participate in a training scenario called an 'Armed Offender/Emergency Exercise' at an international passenger terminal at Sydney Harbor in Australia.
2
A man holds smoke bombs during a protest by Spanish taxi drivers unions in Madrid. They called for a 24-hour strike to protest the increase in cars run by private companies offering cheaper, mobile ride-hailing services..
3
Commuters cross a flooded street on a wooden plank after heavy rains from tropical storm "Nesat" inundated some parts of metropolitan Manila, Philippines.
4
Blooming sunflowers stand in a field under dark clouds near Odelzhausen, southern Germany.