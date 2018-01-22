A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Israeli Arab members hold signs in protest as security pushes them out as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks in Israel's parliament in Jerusalem.
2
Hindu holy men burn dried cow dung cakes as they perform a ritual at Sangam, confluence of rivers Ganges and Yamuna on "Basant Panchami" day at the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Allahabad, India.
3
Japan's Naomi Osaka serves to Simona Halep of Romania during the fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.
4
Salvador Nasralla, s supporter of the presidential candidate for the Honduran Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, lies on the street in front of police officers during a demonstration against the contested re-election of of President Juan Orlando Hernandez, in Tegucigalpa, Jan. 21, 2018.