Linkovi

Jezici
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Više
Israeli Arab members hold signs in protest as security pushes them out as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks in Israel's parliament in Jerusalem.
1

Israeli Arab members hold signs in protest as security pushes them out as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks in Israel's parliament in Jerusalem.

Hindu holy men burn dried cow dung cakes as they perform a ritual at Sangam, confluence of rivers Ganges and Yamuna on "Basant Panchami" day at the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Allahabad, India.
2

Hindu holy men burn dried cow dung cakes as they perform a ritual at Sangam, confluence of rivers Ganges and Yamuna on "Basant Panchami" day at the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Allahabad, India.

Japan&#39;s Naomi Osaka serves to Simona Halep of Romania during the fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.
3

Japan's Naomi Osaka serves to Simona Halep of Romania during the fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Salvador Nasralla, s supporter of the presidential candidate for the Honduran Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, lies on the street in front of police officers during a demonstration against the contested re-election of of President Juan Orlando Hernandez, in Tegucigalpa, Jan. 21, 2018.
4

Salvador Nasralla, s supporter of the presidential candidate for the Honduran Opposition Alliance Against the Dictatorship, lies on the street in front of police officers during a demonstration against the contested re-election of of President Juan Orlando Hernandez, in Tegucigalpa, Jan. 21, 2018.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG