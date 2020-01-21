Linkovi
21 januar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Migratory birds fly over a boat on the Yamuna River amidst heavy smog conditions in New Delhi, India.
2
Swedish climate activist and Time's Person of the Year 2019 Greta Thunberg attends a session during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.
3
Honduran migrant girls play near Mexican National Guards where Central American migrants camp on the Mexican shore of the Suchiate River on the border with Guatemala, near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.
4
An Iraqi anti-government protester walks amid a cloud of smoke from burning tires ignited to block a road leading to the airport in the Iraqi holy city of Najaf.
