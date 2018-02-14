Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A child jumps from a promenade after attempting to sell heart-shaped balloons to a couple on Valentine's Day in Mumbai, India.
2 Flynn, a bichon frise and winner of Best in Show poses after winning the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.
3 Drummers perform prior to the women's ice hockey match between Sweden and Switzerland at Kwandong Hockey Center in Gangneung, South Korea.
4 People walk in a maze at the Tang Paradise Park in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, ahead of the coming Lunar New Year, marking the Year of the Dog.

