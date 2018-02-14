Linkovi
14 februar, 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A child jumps from a promenade after attempting to sell heart-shaped balloons to a couple on Valentine's Day in Mumbai, India.
Flynn, a bichon frise and winner of Best in Show poses after winning the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York.
Drummers perform prior to the women's ice hockey match between Sweden and Switzerland at Kwandong Hockey Center in Gangneung, South Korea.
People walk in a maze at the Tang Paradise Park in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, ahead of the coming Lunar New Year, marking the Year of the Dog.
