A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Fallow deer stand on a field as snow falls near Moerfelden-Walldorf, central Germany.
Rohingya refugee Yasin Arfat, 6, who suffers from diphtheria, lays on a bed at a Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) clinic near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.
In this photo provided by Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, residents try to make their way on the damaged Caraycaray Bridge after Tropical Storm Kai-Tak hit the island province of Biliran, central Philippines.
Performers clad in Santa Claus outfits dance at a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.