A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Više
1
People participate in a ceremony at the Nanjing Massacre Memorial Hall on the second annual national day of remembrance to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the massacre in Nanjing, China.
2
A female leopard falls into a deep well on the outskirts of Gauhati, India. Veterinarian and forest officials tranquilized and rescued the leopard before sending it to the state zoological park.
3
An undercover Israeli security personnel detaind a Palestinian demonstrator during clashes at a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah.
4
In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, fire burns canyons and ridges above Bella Vista Drive near Romero Canyon as the fight to contain a wildfire continues in Montecito, California, Dec. 12, 2017.