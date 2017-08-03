A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A plane drops flame retardant to put out a fire in Rigaud, France, just north of Nice. France has been battling for several weeks huge fires near beaches on the Cote d'Azur that are popular with tourists, forcing the evacuation of people in the area.
One of the newly born cheetah quintuplets is licked by its mother Savannah in their enclosure at the zoo in Prague, Czech Republic.
An Armenian soldier grimaces during his team's effort during the Army Scout Masters competition, part of Army Games, outside Novosibirsk, 2,900 kilometers (some 1,800 miles) east of Moscow, Russia, Aug. 2, 2017.
Mike Clueless and son Elliot pose by a piece of Crossrail-themed 3D artwork at the Museum of London.