A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Houston Police SWAT officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son Aiden after rescuing them from their home surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey, in Houston, Texas, Aug. 27, 2017.
2
Interstate highway 45 is submerged from the effects of Hurricane Harvey seen during widespread flooding in Houston, Texas, Aug. 27, 2017.
3
People gather at the site of a car bomb attack in Jamila market in Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraq.
4
Students watch a giant Malaysian national flag made of coconut shells at Selayang in Kuala Lumpur.