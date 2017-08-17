A newborn baby mandrill plays next to its mother at the zoological park in Amneville, eastern France.
Seagulls fight for fish remains at a fish market in the Karakoy district in Istanbul, Turkey.
Female Villagers attend the burial ceremony of civilians who were killed by insurgents at Mirza Olang village, in Sar-e Pul province, Afghanistan.
Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts is doused after his walk-off two-run double during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Boston.
