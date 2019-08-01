Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Palestinian men perform fire breathing on the beach during the summer vacation in Gaza City.
2 F-5 Tigers of the Swiss Air Force Patrouille de Suisse perform a show on Swiss National Day in Vevey, Switzerland.
3 Wheelchair-bound Japanese lawmaker Eiko Kimura (C) is surrounded by the media upon her arrival at Parliament in Tokyo. Two lawmakers with serious paralysis took their seats in Japan's upper house, marking the first time people with severe disabilities have served in the body.
4 A man trips in rushing flood waters as he tries to hold onto a rope to help people to cross the street following heavy monsoon rains outside the Moinuddin Chishti sufi shrine in Ajmer in the western Indian state of Rajasthan.

