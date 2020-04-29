Linkovi

Fotografje dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Medical workers clap as 100-year-old patient Julia Dewilde leaves the Bois de l&#39;Abbaye hospital (CHBA) in Seraing, Belgium, after being successfully treated for COVID-19.
Students eat their lunch on desks with plastic partitions as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 at Dajia Elementary School in Taipei, Taiwan.
The shadow of a girl receiving a meal for iftar, or the evening meal, to break fast, from a member of &quot;Tkiyet Um Ali&quot; humanitarian services center is cast on a wall in front of her family home in the city of Russeifa, Jordan, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover over New York City to honor first responders and essential workers during the COVID-19 outbreak, April 28, 2020.
