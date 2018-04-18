Linkovi
18 april, 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A Kashmiri Muslim student walks past an Indian policeman during a protest against recent cases of rape in the country, in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. The rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kashmir and the abduction and rape of a teenage girl in northern Uttar Pradesh state triggered fresh rounds of protests across the country.
Palestinians are seen during sunset, at the seaport of Gaza City.
A woman holds her baby in a flooded shelter after a heavy downpour at the Dadaab refugee complex, in the north-east of Kenya, April 17, 2018.
Workers adjust lanterns for upcoming celebration of Buddha's birthday on May 22 at Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea, April 17, 2018.
