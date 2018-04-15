Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia.
Nazi concentration camp survivor Alexander Bytschok of Kyiv, Ukraine, mourns on a plain metal plaque during the commemoration ceremonies for the 73th anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi concentration camp Buchenwald near Weimar, Germany.
Damascus skies erupt with surface to air missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, April 14, 2018. Syria's capital has been rocked by loud explosions that lit up the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons.
A participant is seen during a protest against two recently reported rape cases near the Parliament in New Delhi, India.

