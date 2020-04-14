Linkovi
14 april, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker delivers mail in the rain in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, April 13, 2020.
2
A woman walks through an almost empty pedestrian street in Moscow, Russia. President Vladimir Putin ordered most Russians to stay off work until the end of April as part of a partial economic shutdown to stymie the spread of the coronavirus.
3
A fisherman rows a boat at Dal lake, on the outskirts of Srinagar, India.
4
People crowd a street a few hours ahead of curfew in Cairo, Egypt. The government has imposed a nationwide curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Fotografije dana
