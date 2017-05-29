Amerikanci beleže Dan sećanja poslednjeg ponedeljka u mesecu maju u čast onih koji su kroz istoriju SAD položili živote služeći u amerikoj vojsci. Kongres je proglasio Dan sećanja državnim praznikom 1971. godine.
President Donald Trump attends a wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, May 29, 2017, in Arlington, Virginia.
Members of the audience stand as flag bearers walk into the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, May 29, 2017, to begin the Memorial Day ceremony.
President Donald Trump speaks at the Memorial Amphitheater in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, May 29, 2017, during a Memorial Day ceremony.
World War II veteran and Pearl Harbor survivor Armando "Chick" Galella (L) tosses a floral wreath following an annual Memorial Day commemoration ceremony at the Intrepid museum in New York, May 29, 2017.