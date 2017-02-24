Forografije dana

Fighting rages on as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces battle Islamic State militants for control of the airport in Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 23, 2017. (K. Omar/VOA)
Iraqi special forces prepare to battle Islamic State militants for control of the airport in Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 23, 2017. (K. Omar/VOA)
Rubble from a destroyed home litters the street in Abu Saif village, southwest Mosul, Feb. 23, 2017. (K. Omar/VOA)
Women and children flee as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces battle Islamic State militants for control of the airport in Mosul, Iraq, Feb. 23, 2017. (K. Omar/VOA)
Učitajte još