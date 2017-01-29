Trampova naredba o zabrani ulaska imigranata iz sedam muslimanskih zemalja izazvala haos na aerodromima

People gather to protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at O'Hare airport in Chicago, Illinois, Jan. 28, 2017.
A man yells during a protest against Donald Trump's travel ban outside Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, Jan. 28, 2017.
Iraqi immigrant Hameed Darwish stands with Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez, right, after being released at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, Jan, 28, 2017.
A woman holds a sign during a protest against the travel ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order, at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Dallas, Texas, Jan. 28, 2017.
