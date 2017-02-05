Linkovi

Navijači uoči Superbowl-a u Hjustonu u Teksasu. 05.02.17
Fans proudly display their tickets to the Super Bowl -- where the cheapest "get-in" ticket will go for around $2,000. (B. Allen/VOA)
NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, just an hour before kickoff of the Super Bowl, the biggest annual sporting event in the United States. (B. Allen/VOA)
A young New England Patriots fan sports his team's logo painted in his hair at the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas. (B. Allen/VOA)
Fans at the Super Bowl wear their team colors in a variety of ways: some opt for a old-school jersey, while others choose a custom-made suit covered in their team's logo. (B. Allen/VOA)
