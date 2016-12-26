Fotografije 2016 - Ljudske prilike

A gander at the greatest photos that grabbed our interest in 2016.
Više
1
People demonstrate a home-made "smog cannon" which fires cannonballs made of "water and tobacco tar" to remind people the importance of protecting environment, in Xiangyang, Hubei province, Dec. 27, 2016.
2
A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, India, Nov. 15, 2016.
3
A man walks on the top span of the Sydney Harbour Bridge as the supermoon enters its final phase in Sydney, Australia, Nov. 15, 2016.
4
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels numbers 5 and 6 fly below Sean Tucker (above) as he pilots the Oracle Challenger III over San Francisco, California as part of a practice run for Fleet Week, Oct. 6, 2016.