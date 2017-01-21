Predsednik Donald Tramp and prva dama Melanija Tramp zaplesali su na tri inauguralna bala u Vašington. Tramp je odabrao pesmu Frenka Sinatre "My Way." Prema nezvaničnim tvrdnjama radi se o numeri koja je doživela najviše obrada u istoriji, zajedno sa pesmom Yesterday, benda The Beatles.
Više
1
President Donald Trump gestures as he and first lady Melania Trump dance at the Freedom Ball in Washington, on Jan. 20, 2017, at the Washington Convention Center during the 58th presidential inauguration.
2
President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd with first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, left, and their families at the Freedom Ball, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington.
3
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump celebrate with the crowd at the Freedom Ball in Washington, on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at the Washington Convention Center during the 58th presidential inauguration.
4
President Donald Trump, left, dances with Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Catherine Cartmell as first lady Melania Trump is spun by Army Staff Sgt. Jose A. Medina during a dance at The Salute To Our Armed Services Inaugural Ball in Washington, Jan. 20, 2017.