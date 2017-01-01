Forografije dana

Fireworks display is seen over the San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge as part of New Year's Eve celebrations, Jan. 1, 2017, in San Francisco.
Fireworks and confetti mark the new year in Times Square in New York, U.S. Jan. 1, 2017.
A reveler sings along to a musical act during the New Year's Eve celebration at Times Square, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York.
A woman offers flowers to Yemanja, goddess of the sea, for good luck in the coming year during New Year's Eve festivities on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Dec. 31, 2016.
