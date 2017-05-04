A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man walks past political graffiti reading "Bid! a few items left on sale" by artist Bleeps, in central Athens, one day after Greece and its creditors closed a troubled chapter on fiscal reforms with a preliminary deal on pension and tax cuts.
2
A demonstrator catches fire during clashes with riot police duing a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, May 3, 2017.
3
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) party candidate for 2017 presidential election, is protected by bodyguards as demonstrators throw eggs during her arrival in Dol-de-Bretagne.
4
This image released by the U.S. Army shows an Afghan soldier engulfed in flame as a mortar tube explodes during an Afghan National Army live-fire training exercise in Laghman Province. U.S Army combat camera photographer Spc. Hilda Clayton took this photo on July 2, 2013. The accident killed Clayton and four Afghan National Army soldiers.