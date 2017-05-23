A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A man carries a young girl on his shoulders near Victoria station in Manchester, England. Twenty two people were killed and dozens injured after a suspected suicide bomber targeted fans leaving a concert of U.S. singer Ariana Grande in Manchester.
Masks representing corrupt politicians line the lawn outside the National Congress building in Brasilia. Brazil's Supreme Court has opened investigations into President Michel Temer for allegedly obstructing justice, passive corruption and being a member of a criminal organization. The move follows release of an audiotape that appears to show him endorsing the payment of hush money to an imprisoned former ally in exchange for silence.
Russian Orthodox believers line up to kiss the relics of Saint Nicholas, center, in the Christ the Savior Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. Relics of Saint Nicholas, one of the Russian Orthodox Church's most revered figures, arrived in Moscow from an Italian church where they have lain for 930 years.
A police officer from the bomb disposal unit checks the area after an alarm near the Vatican, in Rome, Italy.