Prvi maj 2017.

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A protester dressed as a clown holds an umbrella over a Swiss police officer during a May Day demonstration in Zurich, Switzerland.
A visitor takes a selfie in front of blooming wisteria at Kameido-tenjin shrine during the annual wisteria festival in Tokyo, Japan.
Leicester Morrismen dance during May Day celebrations at Bradgate Park in Newtown Linford, Britain.
French CRS anti-riot police officers are engulfed in flames as they face protesters during a march for the annual May Day workers&#39; rally in Paris.
