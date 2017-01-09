Kimono-clad women who celebrate turning 20 years old react as they ride a roller coaster at Toshimaen amusement park on Coming of Age Day national holiday in Tokyo, Japan.
Devotees occupy Jones bridge as they take part in the annual procession of the Black Nazarene in metro Manila, the Philippines.
Judges wearing wigs attend a ceremony to mark the beginning of the new legal year in Hong Kong, China.
A migrant eats free food during a snowfall outside a derelict customs warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia.
