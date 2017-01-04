A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Više
1
A woman walks a dog on a snow-covered path beside the Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.
2
Tibetan Buddhist monks wait to collect boiling milk to distribute to devotees who are participating in a special religious prayer attended by Tibetan spiritual leader The Dalai Lama during the Kalachakra event at Bodhgaya, India.
3
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi speak following a meeting with President Barack Obama about congressional Republicans' effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
4
French cyclist Robert Marchand, 105 years old, reacts after he rode 22,528 kilometers (14,08 miles) in one hour to set a new record at the indoor Velodrome National in Montigny-les-Bretonneux, southwest of Paris, France.