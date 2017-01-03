Linkovi

Jezici
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the most interesting and the best news photos from around the world.
Više
Germany&#39;s Karl Geiger soars through the air during the 65th four-hills ski jumping tournament trial round in Innsbruck, Austria.
1

Germany's Karl Geiger soars through the air during the 65th four-hills ski jumping tournament trial round in Innsbruck, Austria.

South Korean navy soldiers disinfect in Changwon.
2

South Korean navy soldiers disinfect in Changwon.

Smoke billows from the forest around Valparaiso, in Chile, Jan. 02, 2017 as the fire threatens to reach the city&#39;s port.
3

Smoke billows from the forest around Valparaiso, in Chile, Jan. 02, 2017 as the fire threatens to reach the city's port.

A stateless Arab boy from an ethnic group known as Bedoon, who are believed to be descendants of nomadic Bedouins, drinks water from a pot in a desert west of Al-Jawf region, Saudi Arabia.
4

A stateless Arab boy from an ethnic group known as Bedoon, who are believed to be descendants of nomadic Bedouins, drinks water from a pot in a desert west of Al-Jawf region, Saudi Arabia.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG