A look at the best news photos from around the world.
This celestial object called IRAS 14348-1447 is actually a combination of two gas-rich spiral galaxies. It is located over a billion light-years away from us. It is one of the most gas-rich examples known of an ultraluminous infrared galaxy, a class of cosmic objects that shine characteristically — and incredibly — brightly in the infrared part of the spectrum. The image was taken by Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys.
A banner that reads "Home is where your mom is" is attached to a tree at a refugee camp north of Athens, Greece, Jan. 10, 2017.
President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by his family, arrives a news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York.
Members of the Iraqi rapid response forces fire a missile toward Islamic State militants during a battle in Somer district of eastern Mosul.