Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.
A bird flies as the Statue of Liberty is seen from Battery Park in New York.
BAFTA staff lay out heads-on-sticks marking the seating plan at the Royal Albert Hall in London, ahead of the EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday February 12.
Syrian refugee Baraa Haj Khalaf (L) kisses her father Khaled as her mother Fattoum (R) cries after arriving at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S.
Učitajte još