A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1

An internally displaced Afghan child cries as he gets stuck in waist-deep snow outside his shelter during a snowfall in Kabul.

2

People sit at a table on stage and look towards the hologram of hard-left French presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, as he speaks to supporters who are gathered in Saint-Denis, near Paris.

3

A woman holds an iguana perched on her head at a gathering of a reptile club during a car-free day in central Jakarta, Indonesia February 5, 2017.

4

A man takes pictures of an artistic light installation in the Brussels' canal district during the Bright Brussels Festival, Belgium, Feb. 4, 2017.

