A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A demonstrator places flowers at the monument of the so-called "Nebesna Sotnya" (Heavenly Hundred), the anti-government protesters killed during the Ukrainian pro-European Union (EU) mass protests in 2014, during a rally commemorating the third anniversary of protests, in central Kyiv.
2
A tourist reads the inscriptions carved on the walls of the Jefferson Memorial as the early morning sun flares through the columns during the Presidents Day holiday in Washington, D.C.
3
A man stands in front of Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., with a message against President Trump on Presidents' Day. (Sama Dizayee/VOA Kurdish)
4
A Syrian woman sits with injured children at a hospital following a reported strike by government forces in the rebel-held distric of Barzah, on the north-eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus.