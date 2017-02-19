A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket disappears into clouds after it lifted off on a supply mission to the International Space Station from historic launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
Women from the Tiwa tribe catch fish in a wetland at Dharamtul village in Nagaon district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India.
Servicemen of the Belarussian Interior Ministry's special forces unit perform during Maslenitsa celebrations, a pagan holiday marking the end of winter celebrated with pancake eating and shows of strength, at their base in Minsk, Belarus.
Luisa Bodem competes during the women's long jump event at the German indoor athletics in Leipzig, Germany.