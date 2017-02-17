Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An African migrant reacts as he arrives at the CETI, the short-stay immigrant center, after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain&#39;s North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain.
Dog owners attend a weekly dogfighting event in Paghman district of Kabul, Afghanistan.
A Kosovo girl peers through a giant Kosovo flag being displayed during the celebration of the 9th anniversary of the independence in capital Pristina.
A picture shows a feral cat sitting on a sandbag barricade acting as a boundary for the green line, a UN controlled buffer zone, separating the divided Cypriot capital Nicosia.
