Mount Sinabung volcano spews reddish smoke and ash, as seen from the Karo district in North Sumatra province, Indonesia.
Drag Queen Olivia Jones, member of the electoral college, center, attends a German parliamentary assembly coming together to elect the country's new president in Berlin.
Volunteers try to assist stranded pilot whales after one of the country's largest recorded mass whale strandings, in Golden Bay, at the top of New Zealand's South Island, Feb. 11, 2017.
A masked reveler poses during the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy.
