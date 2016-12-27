A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Više
1
People demonstrate a home-made "smog cannon" which fires cannonballs made of "water and tobacco tar" to remind people the importance of protecting environment, in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China.
2
A girl plays on a swing in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
3
Indian schoolchildren dressed as Hindu God Lord Shiva pose for a 'selfie' ahead of their performance during an annual school function in Amritsar.
4
With the “day-night band” (DNB) of the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS), the Suomi NPP satellite acquired this view of the aurora borealis on Dec. 22, 2016. The northern lights stretched across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nunavut, and Northwest Territories, areas that often fall under the auroral oval.